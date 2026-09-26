Crowley Names Brea Schmidt Chief Financial Officer

[Crowley]

Crowley, a global leader in logistics, marine and energy solutions, today announced the appointment of Brea Schmidt as chief financial officer.

As CFO, Schmidt serves as Crowley’s senior-most executive for enterprise financial performance and strategy, including fiscal planning, capital allocation and governance, supporting the company’s investments in vessels, terminals and technology across its logistics, shipping, government and energy businesses. She reports to Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley.

“Brea brings experience built in capital-intensive businesses, and she is a strong, collaborative leader focused on high performance, strategic planning and analysis and delivering value and return on investment,” said Crowley. “She brings the discipline and judgment we want guiding how we put capital to work for our customers.”

Schmidt joined Crowley in 2025 as a vice president of finance and led financial planning and analysis across the enterprise. Prior to joining Crowley, Brea served as CFO of Alaska Communications, and her experience and leadership is founded on enabling growth while maintaining strong financial stewardship.

Based in Jacksonville, she holds a degree in business administration from Washburn University, and she is certified as a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and previously held a certified public accountant (CPA) license.