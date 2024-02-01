Crowley Announces Recipients of Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship

[By: Crowley]

United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) deck cadets Ellary Boyd and Kaleb Cunningham and engine cadets Aidan Brown and Aidan Ciesluk have been awarded Crowley’s Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship recognizes the cadets' success and dedication to a career in the maritime industry. The four recipients demonstrated Crowley’s values of drive, integrity and sustainability in their academic achievements and while aboard Crowley-owned or -managed vessels.

Boyd, a senior from Custer, Washington, is studying for a bachelor’s degree in maritime logistics and security. At USMMA, she serves as the co-president of the Kings Point Ladies Mentorship Club, an organization working to ensure fair and adequate treatment of all midshipmen. During her sea year, she served aboard the Crowley-managed USNS 2nd LT John P. Bobo, a Military Sealift Command pre-positioning cargo ship, for 90 days and the Sunshine State, a Crowley-managed tanker, for 94 days. After graduation, Boyd plans to continue her maritime career by sailing on a commercial tanker with her Third Mate License.

A senior from Panama City Beach, Florida, Cunningham is pursuing a degree in maritime logistics and security. On campus, he is a two-time Academic Gold Star awardee for holding a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in a trimester and works as guide dog puppy-raiser for the Guide Dog Foundation Program at the academy. Recently completing his sea year aboard the Crowley-managed Ice Class tanker Stena Polaris, on charter to Military Sealift Command, Cunningham intends to sail commercially upon graduation and work towards becoming a harbor pilot.

Brown, a senior from Middletown, Rhode Island, is pursuing a degree in marine engineering systems. At USMMA, Brown earned an Academic Silver Star and Sea Year Ribbon with Gold Star for holding a grade point average of at least a 3.25 while completing the Fundamentals of Engineering exam outside of his coursework. He is an accomplished sailor serving as the co-head of the recreational sailing team at King’s Point. Recently completing his sea year, Brown served aboard the Sunshine State for 94 days and the USNS 2nd LT John P. Bobo for 90 days. Upon graduation, he is eager to move into a shipboard position as a third assistant engineer and continue to work to obtain his professional engineer license.

A junior from West Islip, New York, Ciesluk is studying for a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering systems. In addition to his academic achievements, Ciesluk is a member of the Kings Point Rugby team. Recently completing his 97-day cadet shipping term onboard the USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams, Ciesluk looks forward to sailing on his license and pursuing further education in engineering and business to further his career in the U.S. maritime industry.

The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship program was established in 1994 by his son and CEO and chairman, Thomas B. Crowley Jr. The memorial scholarship commemorates and honors his father’s instrumental leadership and accomplishments for the company and maritime industry.

To support the development of future maritime leaders, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in financial assistance to students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the U.S. mainland and Alaska, Puerto Rico and Central America since 1984.