Columbia Group CEO Sets Out Priorities For Next Phase Of Growth

[By Columbia]

Columbia Group’s CEO, Andreas Hadjipetrou, has set out his priorities for the company’s next chapter, placing responsible growth, stronger collaboration, seafarer support and long-term client trust at the centre of the Group’s strategy.

Commenting on the company’s next phase, the focus is to build on the values that have shaped Columbia’s growth, while responding to a rapidly changing maritime market. “Columbia Group has been built on trust, strong values and long-term relationships,” said Mr Hadjipetrou. “My priority is to protect those foundations while helping the company move forward in a responsible and successful way.

“Shipping is changing quickly. Decarbonisation, technology, regulation and market uncertainty are reshaping what shipowners and operators need from their partners. Our focus must be on reliable service, transparency, strong governance and trusted relationships.”

Mr Hadjipetrou said one of his immediate priorities is to strengthen cooperation and information sharing across Columbia Group’s companies, offices and departments. “Our seafarers are at the heart of our operations. We must continue to improve their working conditions, safety, wellbeing, training, communication and overall support. Our clients also need a partner that understands their needs, communicates clearly and consistently looks for ways to serve them better.”

Looking ahead, Mr Hadjipetrou said Columbia will continue to grow its core shipmanagement activities while developing the wider services of the Group.

“Our growth must be measured, profitable and meaningful. Technology is advancing and decarbonisation is accelerating, but our focus must remain on quality, accountability, trusted partnerships and long-term performance. Strong companies are built by people who feel trusted, supported and proud to contribute.”

Mr Hadjipetrou has spent nearly 30 years with Columbia Group, joining the company in 1996 as an accountant. Since then he has held senior roles across finance, commercial management, technical operations, client relations and international expansion.