Color Line to Futureproof Ro-Pax Vessels with Wärtsilä Hybrid Scrubber

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will upgrade the exhaust treatment system onboard four vessels in Norwegian operator Color Line’s fleet. Wärtsilä will add close-looped functionality to the ships’ current open-loop scrubbers, enabling the ships to operate at maximum efficiency, safely and in the most environmentally sustainable way possible. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2024.

As maritime's drive for energy efficiency and emissions reductions become ever more urgent, ship owners and operators, such as Color Line, are seeking solutions which will help them to optimise vessel performance and reach sustainability targets. The upgrade to a hybrid scrubber system onboard these ships will give Color Line control over any abatement from the scrubber wash water, ensuring its vessels remain compliant with tightening regulations.

“This scrubber upgrade supports our focus on minimising the environmental impact of our operations. Switching to Wärtsilä’s system will not only ensure our continued compliance with existing rules and regulations, but will also future-proof our vessels against future requirements,” says Per Erik Olsen, EVP Color Line Marine.

Wärtsilä’s hybrid scrubber systems feature the latest in exhaust cleaning technology, thus minimising sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions and allowing the vessel to comply with emission control regulations around the world. The solution, which has the flexibility to operate in both open and closed loop using seawater to remove SOx from the exhaust, removes 98 percent of SOx emissions. This also notably reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter emissions.

“Through adopting a modular approach, continuous research and development, as well as prioritising innovation, we are fully committed to developing abatement solutions which support the industry in its goals for reducing its emissions footprint,” comments Kashif Javaid, Director of Sales, Exhaust Treatment, Wärtsilä Marine. “We have worked closely with Color Line in the past and are pleased to continue to support them with ensuring their assets operate safely, efficiently and sustainably.”

The upgrade will be carried out on two large Ro-Pax and two high-speed Ro-Pax vessels, which sail between Norway and Denmark, and Norway and Germany, and will commence at the latter end of 2024.