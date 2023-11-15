CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A. Announces Exciting Partnership with LEPLAN P.C.

[By: CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A]

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A, a globally recognized leader in the field of Marine & Industrial Automation, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with LEPLAN P.C., a company specializing in training Virtual E-CAD Engineers that revolutionize the way electrical, electronic & IoT projects are designed, budgeted, documented, and managed. For over 35 years, CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A has been a trusted partner, offering top-tier products and services to the marine and industrial automation industry. Their commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified their position as a go-to solution provider for clients around the world.

LEPLAN P.C. , a member of the National Startup Register (Elevate Greece), introduces an innovative cloud-based solution known as "LePlan's Virtual E-CAD Engineer." This groundbreaking tool empowers users to effortlessly provide project specifications through user-friendly dynamic forms, initiating the automatic processing of information. Within seconds, and without the need for human intervention, the "Virtual E-CAD Engineer" generates comprehensive sets of drawings, configuration files, and quotation documents. With a blend of cutting-edge technology and a wealth of expertise, LEPLAN P.C. has emerged as an invaluable partner for businesses seeking to streamline their project design and documentation processes.

This partnership brings together two industry leaders, each excelling in their respective domains. By joining forces, CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A and LEPLAN P.C aim to provide a comprehensive and seamless solution to clients seeking custom or mass production state-of-the-art Marine & Industrial Automation systems.

The key benefits of this partnership include:

Clients can expect a more efficient and cost-effective automation process, thanks to the seamless integration of the Virtual E-CAD Engineering design with CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A's world-class products and services.

The partnership will ensure that projects are equipped with the latest safety and security measures, meeting the highest industry standards.

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A's global presence combined with LEPLAN's innovative automation solutions means that clients worldwide can benefit from this collaboration.

Clients will have access to a team of experts with an in-depth understanding of both Marine & Industrial Automation and IoT technology, providing guidance and support at every step of the project.

CMA D. ARGOUDELIS & CO S.A and LEPLAN P.C. are excited to embark on this journey, and they look forward to delivering cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Marine & Industrial Automation industry.