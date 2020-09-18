CM Labs Hosts Online Showcase for the Latest Ports Training Technology

Advanced straddle carrier simulator (CM Labs) By The Maritime Executive 09-17-2020 11:20:24

Pivoting from physical trade shows to virtual events, CM Labs is showcasing the latest innovations in ports training technology to the industry online. This Oct 15, CM Labs is hosting a virtual trade show featuring live and on-demand presentations & demos devoted to the latest innovations in the port sector.

“Our intent was to present these innovations at TOC Europe,” says Elena Shalabanova, CM Labs’ Product Manager, Ports Solutions. “Naturally, our goal remains the same at this virtual event: to ensure that the ports industry’s digital transformation is backed by information about the latest innovations in training technology.”

The speaker line-up includes international port professionals and industry leaders from ZPMC for Smart Solutions Group and other international organizations.

Along with thought leadership, the event will feature one-on-one access to technology experts, virtual networking opportunities, and demos of new and emerging ports technology around training and remote operations. Just as in a real event, participants will have access to experts to discuss their projects immediately if need be.

Attendees will obtain actionable insights into the latest advances in remote operations, new predictive training capabilities, and award-winning simulation technology.

The show agenda includes:

• Session by ZPMC Smart Solutions Group

• Training innovation demo

• Sessions on new simulator training packs (yardside and quayside solutions)

• Session on simulator hardware platform highlights

• Session presenting a cutting-edge Remote Operating Station Simulator designed in partnership with ZPMC

Presentations will also be available for download following the event. To register, visit https://info.cm-labs.com/new-emerging-technologies.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.