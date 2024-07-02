ClassNK Grants its First Software Security Certifications for Solverminds

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its first software security certifications to ship management solution 'MACK', developed by SVM Solutions and Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Solverminds).

ClassNK has summarized its basic approach to ensuring onboard cyber security for ships in the 'ClassNK Cyber Security Approach'*1. Furthermore, to support the '5. Development of shipboard products with reduced cyber risks' referred to in this approach, ClassNK has issued the 'Guidelines for Software Security.'*2 The guidelines were developed in collaboration with ClassNK’s partner TÜV Rheinland*3 and outline the recommended security measures to take throughout the development, integration, and operation stages of the software for shipboard, ClassNK conducts the third-party certification based on the guidelines.

'MACK' is a comprehensive digital ship management solution that support a data-driven decision-making system. ClassNK has verified the development process and function of 'MACK Web Application', 'MACK Audit Mobile Application', and 'MACK Notification Mobile Application' based on the guidelines. Upon confirming they comply with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued certificates for these three applications.

Ritesh Sood, Managing Director & Co-Founder of Solverminds said, "Cyber threats and vulnerabilities need to be tackled with a high degree of diligence by all stakeholders in the maritime industry. In today’s digital landscape, Ship Management companies increasingly expect support from software providers to prioritize cyber risk management to support in safe and secure ship management. MACK’s assessment and certification by ClassNK for Software Security onboard ships, demonstrates Solverminds’ commitment in meeting these expectations, enhancing our collective security posture and providing a secure product for Ship Management Companies.”

Yasushi Seto, Regional Manager of Southeast Asia and Oceania, ClassNK said, "Cyber security is currently drawing significant attention in the industry, and we are truly honored to be involved in such cutting-edge efforts as a certification body. We believe in reducing security risk for ship management company and ship under management, by proving the reduction of software security risk. This marks our very first software security certification, and it undoubtedly stands as a significant milestone for us. ClassNK will continue to provide cyber security services to further ensure the safety of ships."

Ramesh Nadarajah, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Singapore & Vice President Industrial Service Asia Pacific said, "The Maritime Industry is going through a Paradigm Shift. Ships are becoming more connected with a variety of Applications being implemented within the ships. In this situation, together with ClassNK, TÜV Rheinland developed 'The Guidelines for Software Security' and joined the assessment of this project from an expert's perspective. TÜV Rheinland would like to thank ClassNK and Solverminds for allowing us to be a part of such a prestigious project which marks a significant milestone for the services that we provide. TÜV Rheinland will continue to provide our Cybersecurity services to further ensure Maritime Security."