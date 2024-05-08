Cargo Capacity to Increase by 30% on Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller

[By: Stena Line]

On behalf of Stena Line, Stena RoRo has signed a conversion contract with China Merchants Jinling (Weihai) Shipyard for the installation of an additional cargo deck, increased thruster capacity and preparations for shore power onboard Stena Foreteller and Stena Forerunner. The cargo capacity will increase by 30% and the vessels will after conversion be ready to meet future efficiency requirements. The conversion for both vessels will be finalised during 2025.

“At Stena RoRo we see the investment of the installations on the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller as a way to improve services for our fleet customers. We strive to increase cargo capacity while also keeping sustainability in focus. It’s all part of Stena’s identity. Signing the contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard is a step in the right direction” says Per Westling, Managing Director at Stena RoRo.

Improvements

In 2023, both vessels were decarbonised by changing propellers, applying silicone paint and adding interceptors, and the additional cargo deck will further decrease the carbon intensity index factor and further reduce CO2 emissions per cargo unit.

After the conversion the vessels will be deployed in the Stena Line route network.

Sustainable ambitions

”The conversion of the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller fits with our ambition to reduce our CO2 emissions. In addition to increasing the cargo capacity by 30% on both the Stena Forerunner and Stena Foreteller, we also take this opportunity to invest in onboard shore power. At Stena Line we feel the need to ensure both a sustainable business and a more sustainable environment” says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO at Stena Line.

Another recent collaboration with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard has been the order of the two NewMax hybrid vessels for Stena Line for the Irish Sea routes. These vessels will be delivered in 2025.