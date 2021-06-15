C&C Marine and Repair, LLC delivers the Olive Parker to Parker Towing

Image courtesy of C&C Marine and Repair

Belle Chasse, LA based C&C Marine and Repair has delivered to Parker Towing Company, the m/v Olive Parker. This is the first vessel C&C Marine and Repair, LLC has built for the Tuscaloosa, Alabama based company.

The 4,400-horsepower towboat measures 147.5’ x 34’ x 10’-9” with the pilot house eyeline measuring at 33’-0”. The m/v Olive Parker was constructed based on a collaborative design by Parker Towing Company and CT Marine, LLC, based in Portland, ME. The vessel’s design includes two (2) Owner Furnished CAT 3516B main engines, that are paired with two Reintjes WAF 873 HL-HR reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner, LLC. The service power is provided by two (2) John Deere 6068 AFM 85, 150 kW generators. The conventional steering system HPU, along with the alarm and monitoring system were provided by Eagle Control Systems. The towboat is also outfitted with two 100” diameter stainless-steel fixed pitch propellers, provided by Sound Propeller Systems, Inc.

The towboat accommodations offer a total of 10 beds, with the complete joiner system being provided by Kern Martin Services, Inc. The navigation and communication package, provided by Wheelhouse Electronics, includes Furuno radar equipment, transducer, satellite compass, AIS system, loud hailer, as well as a Standard VHF radio, Alphatron swingmeter, Young weather sensor, and Intellian Satellite TV antenna. The vessel is also equipped with two (2) Carlisle and Finch 1000-watt Searchlights. The towboat is outfitted with a pair of Nabrico 60-ton winches, and a thru the deck capstan from Shoellhorn-Albrecht. For additional crew safety, the Oliver Parker is equipped with a Novec 1230 “Clean Agent” Fire Suppression System. The fire detection and suppression system were both provided and installed by the Herbert Hiller Company.

“During our process of selecting shipyards for our new vessel construction program, C&C was one of the facilities whose reputation for quality really stood out in the industry. They employ state of the art processes in an all weather facility with the majority of assembly being performed within enclosed warehouse bays. The M/V Olive Parker is our first project with C&C and, we can say without a doubt, they certainly lived up to their reputation.” Terah Huckabee, Senior Vice-President of Parker Towing Company.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is located in Belle Chasse, LA, on 80 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway. The company designs and builds towboats, dredges, barges, offshore supply vessels, along with a variety of other marine vessels. The company also offers a full range of barge repair and paint services, including top-side and hull damage repairs, ISE repairs, piping repairs and modifications, cargo tank repairs and modifications, and barge blasting and painting. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof, with multiple projects under construction at the same time.



