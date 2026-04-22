BV Opens New Offshore Center of Excellence in the Asia-Pacific

[By BV]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC), has announced the launch of its Offshore Center of Excellence in Asia Pacific, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the safe, efficient, and sustainable development of offshore energy projects to meet the surging global energy demand.



Utilizing BV’s extensive capabilities within the region, with teams based in Singapore, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur, the Offshore Center of Excellence combines local expertise with BV’s global technical network to support both offshore oil and gas projects as well as the rapidly expanding offshore renewable energy market.



As offshore energy projects grow in scale and complexity — spanning oil and gas, offshore wind and emerging energy sectors — the need for coordinated, multidisciplinary expertise across the full supply chain continues to increase. The Offshore Center of Excellence addresses this by providing a single, accessible hub of expertise to support projects across a variety of offshore assets.



At a time when shifting trade dynamics are placing increased strain on global supply chains, the need for resilient, regionally anchored expertise in offshore energy has become more critical than ever. By strengthening local capabilities while maintaining seamless access to global technical resources, BV’s Offshore Center of Excellence in Asia Pacific responds directly to these challenges — enabling project developers and operators to better navigate supply chain disruptions and mitigate risk.



The center supports a broad range of assets, including FPSOs, FSOs, FSRUs, FLNGs, floating wind turbines, and drilling units. Supported by Bureau Veritas Group’s broader capabilities, the center offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning classification, certification, verification and advisory services, including regulatory compliance support, hydrodynamic and structural analyses, safety studies, new technology qualification, sustainability advisory and cybersecurity services.



Consisting of a dedicated team of offshore specialists, led by Dr. Rongrong Jiang, M&O Offshore Center of Excellence Head of Bureau Veritas, the center combines responsive, locally accessible resources with BV’s global network of industry experts. Leveraging 50 years of offshore experience, BV contributes to around 250 floating assets worldwide, including 150 certified platforms in the North Sea and Asia.



Notable recent projects include the classification of CNOOC’s Kaiping FPSO (the largest cylindrical FPSO in Asia Pacific), Alam Guyub FLNG (the first FLNG project in Indonesia), and OceanSTAR’s first FPSO in Malaysia, Sepat.



Bureau Veritas supports clients across the full offshore energy value chain, from early-stage feasibility, site assessment and technical due diligence through design, construction and in-service operations. Its capabilities span critical project components including floaters, mooring systems, dynamic cables, turbines, as well as port and vessel infrastructure. By combining advisory, engineering and certification expertise, BV helps developers navigate complex interdependencies across the value chain — from regulatory frameworks and supply chain constraints to infrastructure readiness — ensuring optimized project performance, compliance and long-term asset integrity.



Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials & Commodities, Bureau Veritas, said: “The development of offshore energy is increasingly shaped by complex industrial ecosystems, where oil and gas and renewable energy projects are closely interconnected. With our Offshore Center of Excellence in Asia Pacific, Bureau Veritas is bringing together expertise across our businesses to support clients throughout the entire value chain, helping them manage risk, ensure compliance and deliver projects safely and efficiently.”



Alex Gregg-Smith, President, Marine & Offshore at Bureau Veritas, said: “Asia Pacific is home to so many of the key players, innovators and projects in offshore. The launch of our new Offshore Center of Excellence strengthens our ability to support clients on the ground, where projects are designed and delivered. By combining strong local expertise with our global technical network, and leveraging initiatives such as our Future Shipping Team to drive innovation and collaboration, we provide integrated services across a wide range of offshore assets.”