Bureau Veritas New Head of Passenger Ships & Yachts for North America

[By: Bureau Veritas]

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has announced the appointment of Stefano Colonna as the new Head of Passenger Ships and Yachts for the North American region, during Seatrade Cruise Global 2025.

With more than 30 years of leadership experience in the passenger ships and yachting industries, Stefano has held prominent roles, including Vice President of Service for North and South America at NAVIM Group, overseeing Quality Assurance and Certifications, Director of Marine Safety Operations at Carnival Cruise Line and Director of Technical Safety Operations at The Walt Disney Company.

Specializing in new builds, capital project management, technical safety operations, and regulatory compliance, Stefano has successfully overseen the management and operational safety of multi-billion-dollar fleets, including cruise ships, luxury yachts, and passenger vessels, ensuring they meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency.

Stefano’s expertise in shipboard systems, regulatory compliance, and risk management was pivotal in executing complex projects such as Safe Return to Port certification, major vessel refurbishments, and fleet-wide safety enhancements.

As Head of Passenger Ships and Yachts, North America, Stefano will be responsible for continuing to strengthen BV’s presence within the cruise and yachting sector. Leading on initiatives to enhance vessel classification, safety, and regulatory compliance, ensuring that passenger ships and yachts operate at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and safety standards.

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “The passenger ship and yacht sector are key growth areas of BV and the appointment of Stefano as the strategic lead in North America – a vital passenger and leisure market – marks a significant milestone in strengthening BV’s presence in the region. Stefano has an established reputation for overseeing technical safety, ship operations, and new-build projects, driving excellence in vessel safety, operations, and compliance, and it is with great pleasure that we welcome him to the team.”

Stefano Colonna, Head of Passenger Ships and Yachts – North America, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the BV team. As a leader in global classification, BV plays a vital role as a trusted partner in supporting the highest standards of safety, quality, efficiency, and innovation within the maritime industry, and I look forward to building upon their established expertise in the passenger ship and yachts sector, within North America.”