BSM Enters Saudi Arabian Offshore Market

Contract signing with Nick Topham (left), Managing Director of BSM Germany, and Ahmed AlQadeeb, Vice President, Oil and Gas, Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services © BSM/Rawabi

A joint venture announced during ADIPEC Exhibition in Abu Dhabi on 16 November between Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) and Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS) positions BSM to offer together third-party shipmanagement services to the offshore sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has some of the world’s largest oil reserves and a mature extraction industry supported by an established offshore service chain. With a fleet of more than 40 offshore vessels, Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services is one of the leading suppliers of offshore vessels within this market. Through the partnership BSM can access the market to provide crew, technical and additional ship management services as an “in Kingdom supplier”.

BSM will benefit from RVOS’s extensive knowledge of the Saudi Arabian offshore landscape and its regional client base. In turn, RVOS will gain access to global markets through BSM’s international presence, and to its pool of experienced offshore crew and industry-leading training and talent recruitment processes. Moreover, Rawabi benefits from the customized IT systems used by BSM for efficient ship management and developed by MariApps, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSM. The two joint venture partners are both committed to upholding the highest safety standards through operational best practice and recruitment of specialist crew, and through continuous investment in technology, research and development.

Nick Topham, Managing Director of BSM Germany, said: “We are delighted to form a joint venture with Rawabi as together we explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia. The two companies have many commonalities, both being family-owned businesses with an eye on continuous growth and technological development. We look forward to a successful partnership with Rawabi as we share our knowledge and experience.”

Ahmed AlQadeeb, Vice President, Oil and Gas, with Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services said: “Rawabi looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, as we combine our expertise and expand our client bases in Saudi Arabia. BSM’s third-party shipmanagement and crewing experience and our local knowledge and understanding of the offshore oil industry complement each other and leverage new opportunities for both parties.”

BSM is providing shipmanagement services for numerous offshore vessels worldwide including floating platform storage and offshore (FPSO) vessels, anchor handling vessels, supply vessels and flotels for the oil and gas industry and Service Operation Vessels (SOV) for the renewable energy industry. These vessels are crewed by experienced teams with the specialist skills required for the offshore unit.

