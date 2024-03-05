BRIX Marine Introduces the 3011-CTC Survey Boat "Lugudi Barana"

[By: BRIX Marine]

BRIX Marine, a pioneer name in the maritime industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest survey boat, the 3011-CTC, named "Lugudi Barana." This innovative vessel showcases BRIX Marine's commitment to innovation, performance, and environmental stewardship.

Designed to excel in marine surveying tasks, the Lugudi Barana boasts impressive specifications, including:

Hull Length: 30'

Waterline Length: 28'

LOA: Approximately 35'

Beam: 10'11"

Lightship Weight: Approximately 9,500 lbs.

HP: 2 x Yamaha 200HP outboards

Fuel Capacity: 2 x 100 gal.

Constructed with precision and durability in mind, the BRIX Marine hull features 5086 alloy aluminum hull skins, 5052 alloy aluminum interior transverse frames, and longitudinal T-bars, ensuring reliability even in challenging conditions. The vessel's self-bailing aluminum decks, watertight bulkheads, and anodes for cathodic protection further enhance its safety and longevity.

The Lugudi Barana is equipped with a comprehensive array of accessories for efficient survey operations, including an extended "T" transom, welded aluminum handrails, and a generator-driven hydraulic system. The vessel's "T" Transom A-FRAME, hydraulic winch, and Spectra line ensure seamless deployment of survey equipment, facilitating precise data collection.

Inside the vessel, the full-width walk-through cabin provides a comfortable and functional workspace, featuring BRIX Headliner insulation, Loncoin II vinyl flooring, and ergonomic helm seats. The cabin includes survey stations equipped with laminated work surfaces, power outlets, and storage compartments, optimizing productivity during survey missions.

Safety and convenience are paramount aboard the Lugudi Barana, with features such as bilge pumps, fire extinguishers, and marine-grade electrical systems ensuring a secure working environment for crew members. The vessel's advanced Garmin electronics suite, including GPS, radar, and VHF radio, enhances navigation and communication capabilities during survey operations.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Lugudi Barana, our latest addition to the BRIX Marine LabCat lineup," said Perry Knudson, Managing Director at BRIX Marine. "With its advanced features and rugged construction, the Lugudi Barana reflects our commitment to advancing marine surveying capabilities."

The Lugudi Barana represents a significant advancement in marine surveying technology, offering unique performance, reliability, and versatility. Whether conducting hydrographic surveys, environmental assessments, or scientific research, this state-of-the-art vessel sets a new standard for excellence in the industry.

For more information about BRIX Marine and the 3011-CTC survey boat, visit www.brixmarine.com.