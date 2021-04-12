Bordelon Marine Announces Multiple Promotions

04-12-2021

Bordelon Marine’s President/CEO, Wes Bordelon, recently announced multiple promotions within the company.

Mike Belanger, a 40+ year industry veteran, has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer. For the past 15 years as General Manager, Mr. Belanger has been an integral part of Bordelon Marine’s success. During his tenure as GM, the company transitioned from operating utility vessels to opening a shipyard and building (3) 260’ DP2 subsea vessels that have been successfully operated by Bordelon Marine for 5+ years.

Mr. Belanger is a military veteran serving 7 years as an active-duty Marine. Furthermore, he is a third-generation oilfield worker who started from the age of 15 in various areas including on land rigs and offshore drilling and production, from which he rose to Western/ Central GOM Manager at EPS and Marine Manager for GOM at ASCO.

Chris Martin, a 10+ year industry veteran has been promoted to General Manager. Mr. Martin has been with Bordelon Marine for the past 9 years in a variety of leadership roles including Director of HSE. During this time, Mr. Martin has transformed the HSE department and developed the company’s HSE policies and culture, record, and standing to the level and quality required of a Subsea vessel operator.

Mr. Martin has previous industry experience with McDermott International Inc. working in a global capacity as HSE Coordinator in Singapore, Brazil, Spain, France, Scotland, and Abu Dhabi/ Dubai in UAE. Mr. Martin earned a master’s in engineering from the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Mr. Bordelon commented, “Through the years, Chris and Mike have proven themselves many times over to be highly effective leaders as Bordelon Marine transitioned into a shipbuilder and subsea vessel operator. These promotions are well-earned steps forward for their years of service and meaningful contributions to the success of this company. I look forward to working closely with Chris and Mike in the years ahead as their roles are expanded and Bordelon Marine sets the groundwork for further expansion.”

