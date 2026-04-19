Bolidt on Deck at Scale as New Cruise Season Approaches

[By: Bolidt]

The coming season sees major operators including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean and AIDA Cruises engaging industry-leading decking company Bolidt for key works across their fleets.

As part of MSC Cruises’ refurbishment programme focus to add exclusive, high-end areas on several existing ships, Bolidt recently completed extensive refit works aboard MSC Magnifica, to be followed by MSC Poesia, both at Palumbo Shipyards in Malta. Upgrades cover the installation of prefabricated elements and the creation of VIP spaces in the new MSC Yacht Club, as well as the replacement of real teak with more hardwearing Bolideck® Future Teak in the pool and Jacuzzi areas.

Works on board MSC Magnifica concluded in December 2025, and the ship has since embarked on a world cruise. MSC Poesia is expected to rejoin the MSC Cruises’ fleet in time for its Alaska itinerary in May 2026. Bolidt will undertake similar renovations aboard MSC Musica, with installations scheduled to commence in November 2026.

Underscoring its long-standing partnership with MSC Cruises, the company has also secured contracts for newbuild projects for the line’s World Class ships, including MSC World Asia, ahead of her scheduled delivery in 2026. In addition, Bolidt’s decking innovation has been selected for the cruise line’s luxury Explora Journeys fleet, including the latest vessel EXPLORA III, which is due to enter service this summer.

For AIDA Cruises, Bolidt has worked on three vessels since 2025: AIDAdiva, AIDAluna, and AIDAbella. The projects are part of the ‘AIDA Evolution’ programme – the largest modernisation initiative in the operator’s history. Most recently, Bolidt refitted AIDAbella’s pool deck, integrating prefabricated sun loungers and fitting the games area with a distinctive ‘’Glitter & Glamour floor." Bolidt also completed various spaces on board using its innovative Bolideck® LED flooring, delivering a striking blend of design originality and immersive guest experience.

With AIDAbella having recently returned to service after a Mediterranean voyage, future opportunities involve supporting the upcoming drydocks across the AIDA Cruises fleet. They include AIDAmar and AIDAblu, whose refurbishment is scheduled later this year, followed by AIDAsol and AIDAstella in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Bolidt was involved in the newbuild phase for all seven AIDA vessels.

Another major project starting this month involves Harmony of the Seas, as part of Royal Caribbean’s Royal Amplification refit programme. The vessel will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment at Navantia’s Cádiz yard, where Bolidt’s scope includes the renovation of the Boardwalk on Deck 6. Delivered in a close collaboration between the owner and the Bolidt design team, the project creates a striking, pier-inspired aesthetic with alternating light and dark flooring and soft blue tones that evoke the sensation of water, while also enhancing comfort through effective noise-reduction solutions using Bolideck® Future Teak and Select Soft/Hard solutions.

“Sustained demand for Bolidt’s refit expertise emphasises our status as the decking supplier of choice for a wide range of cruise operators and ships sailing globally,” said Robert van Aarle, Director, Maritime & Defence. “The interest shown in our new Bolideck® LED product also reflects the industry's healthy appetite for innovation. We remain committed to providing next generation solutions that meet evolving guest expectations while complementing design excellence.”