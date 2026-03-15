Birdon Celebrates First Three WCC Vessels with Keel Authentication Ceremony

[By: Birdon]

On Friday, Birdon America, Inc. hosted senior leaders from the United States Coast Guard, industry partners, local officials, and members of the community for the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Keel Authentication Ceremony, a time-honored nautical tradition which takes place in the early stages of a ship’s construction, celebrating start of construction on the first three WCC vessels. This event marks a major milestone in the WCC program and demonstrates continued growth in Alabama’s maritime industry.

The Keel Authentication Ceremony is a time-honored maritime tradition commemorating the formal start of construction for a new vessel. For the WCC program, this milestone reflects Birdon’s commitment to delivering the next generation of cutters designed to strengthen America’s inland waterways and maritime security. The new WCC vessels are modern, mission-ready platforms that will replace aging assets and ensure the Coast Guard can continue to support commerce, safety, and security across the nation’s inland waterways for decades to come.

Building Momentum

WCC construction continues to advance steadily, marking an important milestone for both the Coast Guard and the shipbuilding team.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver on our commitments to the Coast Guard for the WCC program,” said Tony Ardito, President of Birdon. “This progress reflects the discipline of our production planning, the skill of our workforce, and the close coordination we maintain with the U.S. Coast Guard.”

Investing in Alabama’s Workforce and Infrastructure

Beyond the national security significance of the WCC program, the ceremony also highlights Birdon’s growing investment in Alabama’s maritime economy.

Workforce growth: Birdon has continued to increase its workforce in Bayou La Batre, AL to support WCC construction and future programs.

Apprenticeship development: Birdon’s first cohort of apprentices have been onsite for six months, gaining hands-on experience in skilled trades and building the foundation for long-term maritime careers.

Infrastructure additions: Ongoing infrastructure investments at the shipyard are expanding capacity, improving efficiency, and positioning the facility for sustained growth.

Ardito added, “From our efforts to expand our workforce and develop apprentices, to our investment in improving our facilities and infrastructure, Birdon is committed to strengthening the Gulf Coast’s maritime industrial base while delivering world-class capability for the nation.”

Birdon is under contract to design and build 27 WCCs for the Coast Guard.