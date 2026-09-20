Berg Propulsion Opens Dedicated Office in Mumbai

[By Berg]

Berg Propulsion is set to open its own office in Mumbai, in an expansion of its global network which reflects its growing participation in shipbuilding projects across India.

Scheduled to open on 1 January 2027, the new office will offer a contact hub for Berg’s activities in India as it builds on its relationships with leading yards such as Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Chowgule Shipyard.

The new office will be led by Amrita Singh, Berg Propulsion Account Manager for New Sales, who will take up the post of General Manager. Singh will be supported by Prasenjit Roy, formerly a Commander in the Indian Navy and Programme Manager for Commercial Shipbuilding at GRSE. Roy’s equipment commissioning experience will also benefit quality assurance services.

Singh and Roy have already worked successfully together in the supply of Berg Propulsion packages for two 33.55m electric tugs under construction at KMEW Group’s Mumbai facility.

“Our focus will be on identifying and supporting projects where Berg solutions add value, enhance efficiency and reduce emissions,” Singh commented. “Working closely with customers and our yard partners, we look forward to matching our systems, service and support with the opportunities available in this growing market.”

“India's propulsion sector is genuinely exciting right now,” said Roy. “Both the Navy and Coast Guard have significant expansion programmes, with opportunities for the type of controllable-pitch propeller [CPP] systems Berg offers at the heart of almost every platform.”

India’s shipyards are also focusing on green propulsion opportunities, with particular interest shown in hybrid configurations, variable speed drives and CPP systems, added Roy. “Proximity is critical in this market, where the next five years will see optimized efficiency transition from the market differentiator it is today into a minimum requirement.”

With private sector investment strong and government support available for projects prioritising sustainability, Berg would seek to increase its business footprint in India across the tug, dredger and OSV newbuild segments, said Singh. It will also create a network of trained service agents in Mumbai, Kochi and Visakhapatnam, where most of its customers’ vessels operate, she said.

“We will recruit skilled local talent and put training programmes in place, building long-term expertise to better serve customers throughout India.” Scope also existed for the new Mumbai office to support customers in other South Asian countries, such as Sri Lanka, added Singh.