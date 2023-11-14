American Glory Passes Trials as American Cruise Lines Builds Coastal Cats

[By: American Cruise Lines]

American Glory, the second new American Cruise Lines’ Coastal Cat to launch this year, has passed Sea Trials with flying colors. American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the 100-passenger small ship from Chesapeake Shipbuilding on-time as scheduled. American Glory is the newest ship in American’s ongoing series of 12 new Coastal Cats for exploring U.S. waterways. Additional ships in the series are already under construction, with the next two scheduled for delivery in 2024.

American Glory will sail its inaugural cruise on November 28th from Maryland to Florida, where it will begin operating American’s brand-new Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises from late December into the new year. In addition to the popular new Florida itinerary, American Glory will sail a slate of U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024, which blend the luxury of river cruising with the access and adventure of expedition cruising—while only visiting U.S. ports of call.

“American Glory furthers our commitment to building new small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “More importantly, it is our third new ship delivery this year, making it a solid demonstration of our expanded production capacity for the U.S. market.”

Introduced just a few months after series flagship, American Eagle, as well as new riverboat American Serenade, American Glory is a testament to the Line’s ongoing market strength and special ability to sail an expanding array of 100% U.S. itineraries along both rivers and coasts. American’s small ship fleet has continued to grow year after year featuring ground-breaking designs that offer unprecedented accommodations for small ships. And it is now the only 100% U.S. flagged fleet of riverboats and small cruise ships in the world.

Accommodating just 100 guests, American Glory features 4 decks and showcases a new catamaran bow. The new small ship offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations, including spacious Single and Double-Occupancy Staterooms as well as Suites. American Glory also offers a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center.

A virtual 360-degree tour of the company’s new Coastal Cats is available here: American Cruise Lines Virtual Coastal Cat Tour. Ship photos and tours are also available at all times on the company’s website under the “ships” tab.

About American Cruise Lines:

American Cruise Lines offers the finest River and Small Ship Coastal cruising in the U.S.A. American continues to launch the newest U.S. built ships for Cruising Close to Home®. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard a sophisticated fleet of American riverboats and small cruise ships. In 2024, American will operate 19 ships, each accommodating just 90-180 passengers, which cruise more than 50 domestic itineraries in 35 states. Many of American’s itineraries include Hotel Stays in cities across the country and all cruises offer Flat Rate Domestic Airfare.

