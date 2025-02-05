AmaWaterways and Smithsonian Journeys Partner on European River Cruises

[By AmaWaterways]

AmaWaterways, the award-winning river cruise line known for immersive cultural experiences, is proud to announce an alliance with Smithsonian Journeys, the travel program of the Smithsonian Institution and a leader in authentic and enriching small-group travel. Beginning in April 2026, select European river cruises will feature exclusive Smithsonian-crafted experiences, drawing on the Smithsonian’s 175+ year history as the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex. These itineraries will include notable Smithsonian Journeys experts and offer opportunities for local immersion and discovery. This collaboration reflects AmaWaterways and Smithsonian Journeys’ shared commitment to inspiring guests to become global citizens through travel.

Thirty-three departures exploring some of the most breathtaking and historic rivers of Europe, including the Danube, Rhine, Douro, Seine, and Rhone, will debut in 2026, with each providing exclusive excursions and opportunities to engage with a variety of experts, ranging from art historians, archaeologists and scientists to anthropologists, historians and more. All departures feature an assortment of pre- and post-cruise land packages, hosted by an AmaWaterways cruise manager, for guests to explore further beyond the cruise itinerary.

“What sets AmaWaterways apart is our commitment to creating truly immersive experiences,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and president of AmaWaterways. “Our goal is to go beyond simply seeing destinations—we want our guests to connect with the places we visit. By combining our expertise in river cruising with Smithsonian’s dedication to cultural and educational exploration, we offer travelers a unique opportunity to gain deeper insights into local history, traditions and ways of life, all while enjoying the exceptional comfort and service aboard our ships.”

“We are excited to bring the Smithsonian experience to the great rivers of Europe aboard the ships of AmaWaterways,” said Walter Littlejohn III, senior vice president of Smithsonian Journeys. “Our dedication to lifelong learning and passion for exploring the world drives us to continually develop authentic, enriching experiences for travelers. These trips provide a bevy of new options for intellectually curious travelers to indulge in the rich history and cultures of countries such as Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and more through the unique lens of the Smithsonian.”

This alliance with Smithsonian Journey’s further solidifies the river cruise line’s commitment to delivering deeply immersive and enriching experiences, both on board and during shore excursions. Cruising with AmaWaterways includes fine dining in multiple venues, including The Chef's Table specialty restaurant, unlimited wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner, daily Sip & Sail cocktail hour, a variety of small group excursions, high-quality Wi-Fi, a Wellness Program with a variety of host-led fitness classes, airport transfers, and much more