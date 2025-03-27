Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ultra Secures Orders from Leading Shipyards

[By: Alfa Laval]

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ultra is the latest ballast water management system (BWMS) built on proven PureBallast 3 technology. Just a few months after its introduction, PureBallast 3 Ultra has already secured orders from top shipyards worldwide, with deliveries set to begin in Q3 2025. The new system delivers enhanced performance, greater energy efficiency, and simplified installation.

Advanced system that meets shipyards’ demands

Despite a declining retrofit market, Alfa Laval made a business decision to invest in developing PureBallast 3 Ultra, solidifying its commitment to remaining a trusted partner in the ballast water management (BWMS) space. While other market players may be moving to other sectors, Alfa Laval continues to push forward with a focus on delivering advanced BWMS solutions that meet the evolving needs of shipyards and shipowners.

Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ultra has already seen a rising demand in the market with confirmed orders from leading shipyards in China, South Korea, and Japan—the world’s top three ship building nations—as well as shipyards in other parts of the world.

The PureBallast 3 Ultra’s rapid adoption is driven by its innovative design, built on insights and experience gained from the thousands of PureBallast systems sold, installed, commissioned and serviced by Alfa Laval since its development in cooperation with Wallenius Water in 2006. The system’s compact design, reduced footprint, and optimized system integration have been widely appreciated by shipyards, particularly for tanker vessels where space is critical. Additionally, the integrated Cleaning-In-Place (CIP) and UV reactor module design minimizes piping requirements, reducing installation costs and complexity.

“This is a demanding time for shipyards, with full order books and an increasing need to adopt new technologies to meet evolving environmental regulations. These changes require new ways of working with ship design and ship building,” says Peter Nordström, R&D Manager, Alfa Laval PureBallast. “We have listened to our shipyard customers and developed a PureBallast system that simplifies installation while meeting their high standards. With deliveries set to begin in the second half of 2025, many orders are already in place, confirming strong market confidence.”

Delivering performance and compliance to ship operators

While shipyards benefit from easier installation, PureBallast 3 Ultra has also been designed to meet the expectations of the ship operators. The system ensures superior performance in all water conditions while maintaining low power consumption, making BWMS compliance more manageable. Furthermore, all PureBallast 3 Ultra systems will be connectivity-ready, allowing for remote monitoring and optimized service support.

“Early feedback from shipowners on PureBallast 3 Ultra has been highly positive. We are entering a new era in ballast water management now that the retrofit phase has ended. However, regulations continue to evolve, and the experience-building phase will soon be completed," says Tobias Döscher, Head of Global Sales, Business Development and Marketing, Alfa Laval PureBallast. “We are confident that our new system will make BWMS compliance easier to achieve on board.”

With the increasing focus on BWMS compliance—especially with the upcoming concentrated inspection campaign (CIC) in September 2025—vessel operators need a strong partner who supports them throughout the vessel’s lifetime. As always, customers will have Alfa Laval resources and knowledge close at hand. Alfa Laval’s production in Qingdao, China, will mean shipyard support and smooth deliveries of PureBallast 3 Ultra, beginning in Q3 2025.