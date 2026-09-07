Adani Mundra Port Sets New Cargo Handling Records

[By Adani]

Mundra Port, operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), achieved several operational milestones in August 2026, setting new industry benchmarks.

The port recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo throughput of 18.60 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT). In addition, Mundra Port handled 819,046 TEUs during August, registering its highest-ever monthly container throughput. This achievement highlights Mundra Port's growing leadership in serving both global and domestic trade.

These record-breaking performances demonstrate the port's ability to efficiently manage rising cargo volumes while maintaining its commitment to delivering world-class and reliable services to customers.

New Railway Operations Records

Mundra Port’s rail logistics network also achieved several significant milestones during August, further strengthening hinterland connectivity and cargo evacuation capabilities.

On August 29, 2026, Mundra Port recorded its highest-ever daily container rail volume by handling 7,712 TEUs through 63 container rakes in a single day. This included 3,476 TEUs of export cargo and 4,244 TEUs of import cargo. The achievement surpassed the previous record of 7,332 TEUs, set on July 26, 2025.

On the same day, the port also established a new record for the highest single-day import container handling by managing 4,244 import TEUs through 31 trains, surpassing the previous record of 3,992 TEUs through 32 rakes, achieved on July 26, 2025.

These accomplishments reflect the efficiency, reliability, and growing capacity of Mundra Port’s rail-based logistics ecosystem.

Infrastructure Expansion to Enhance Capacity

In another significant development, on August 1, 2026, Mundra Port successfully operated its first long-haul train from Lines 12 and 13 of the R&D Yard.

The expansion of Lines 12 and 13 at the R&D Yard is expected to significantly enhance train handling capacity and reduce train turnaround times. As a result, operations will become faster and more efficient, enabling the port to provide even better services to customers.

Driving India’s Growth

These achievements reflect Mundra Port’s continued investments in infrastructure, technology, operational excellence, and multimodal connectivity.

The record-breaking performance further strengthens Mundra Port’s position as a key engine of India's trade and logistics sector. It also contributes significantly to the nation’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing and logistics hub.