ABS Launches ABS Wavesight™

A New Maritime Software Company Dedicated to Leading Fleet Operations into the 21st Century

(HOUSTON) — ABS today announced the launch of ABS Wavesight™, a new maritime software as a service (SaaS) company dedicated to helping shipowners and operators streamline compliance while maintaining competitive, more efficient, and sustainable operations.

Built on ABS’160-year legacy of maritime innovation and safety, ABS Wavesight combines the industry-leading platforms Nautical SystemsTM and My Digital Fleet™, which are collectively installed on more than 5,000 vessels across the global fleet.

"ABS Wavesight stands well above other maritime software companies by uniting the expansive offerings of Nautical Systems and the innovative performance and compliance tools of My Digital Fleet into one powerful new SaaS business,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President, and CEO. “ABS Wavesight complements ABS’ core classification services and is an important part of our overall enterprise strategy to support our clients and the industry in the development of cleaner, smarter and safer shipping operations."

Unlike competitors, ABS Wavesight’s purpose-built, integrated solutions ensure a cohesive user experience that reduces costs, improves safety and designs out inefficiencies.

“Our vision for ABS Wavesight is to provide our clients with unmatched value through a suite of products that offer integrated solutions vs. fragmented vendor offerings, open APIs vs. closed systems that don’t share data, and a flexible architecture for easy system integration and maintenance vs. costly upgrades every few years,” said Paul Sells, ABS Wavesight CEO and President. “Our primary focus is developing software that helps clients gain more visibility into their existing operations to mitigate risk and deliver operational excellence as shipping pushes toward a new horizon.”

ABS Wavesight’s flagship products include My Digital Fleet, an AI-driven analytics and performance visualization platform, and Nautical Systems, the fleet management system that provides comprehensive tools to improve reliability and performance. ABS Wavesight builds on these capabilities by seamlessly integrating both products to offer unparalleled visibility into fleet assets and real-time insights that drive sustainable operations and reduce operational risks.

Key benefits of ABS Wavesight and its product features:

A clear vision for maritime digital software with a broad, integrated product suite

Company reliability and stability backed by 160 years of ABS experience

Risk-based business intelligence with the ability to support predictive decision-making using artificial intelligence

CII impact calculation and prediction to avoid risk and improve the score

Deep insight into fuel spend while improving the efficacy of vessel routes

Seamless integration of industry-trusted, third-party data into one single platform

ABS Wavesight promotes strategic collaboration among industry partnerships, such as Kongsberg Digital and Sofar Ocean, with leading operators and owners, such as Capital Ship Management and Diana Shipping Services S.A., which are implementing the My Digital Fleet platform to support organizational sustainability goals.

To learn more about ABS Wavesight, visit the company’s website at www.abswavesight.com.

About ABS Wavesight

ABS Wavesight™, an ABS-affiliated company, is a global leader in the maritime technology industry pushing to decarbonize operations at sea through digitalization. Built on the successes of ABS’ industry-leading My Digital Fleet™ and Nautical Systems platforms, ABS Wavesight provides maritime clients innovative fleet management software to improve the reliability and performance of their shipping operations. ABS Wavesight’s portfolio is comprised of best-in-class proprietary technology and third-party integrations that offer unparalleled insight into every aspect of a fleet’s operations.

About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.

