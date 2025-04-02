ABS Expands Singapore Footprint with New Office and Services

[By: ABS]

Increasing demand from shipowners for ABS services in Singapore has prompted ABS to invest in an expanded regional head office housing industry-leading research and development capabilities.

The opening ceremony was prefaced by a traditional lion dance and reception, which saw ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki cut the ribbon on a facility that is home to the ABS Singapore Innovation and Research Center, the ABS Global Electrification Center and one of five ABS Global Sustainability Centers.

The Science Park Drive facility will also include a new Operation Support Center to support expanded remote survey capabilities in the Pacific region.

“ABS has been investing in ensuring our capabilities in Singapore are cutting edge and able to support our clients’ rapidly evolving needs. Now we have brought them all together under one roof in a truly world class facility designed to foster collaboration and turbo charge our innovation. Our clients in the region now have one stop access to a powerful resource of specialists focused on ensuring their fleets are at the forefront of safety and compliance performance,” said Wiernicki. “Singapore is at the center of global shipping, and we are committed to investing right here in the heart of Singapore.”

The modern building brings together various ABS offices, allowing all departments to operate on one open floor plan and provides energy-efficient mechanics and collaborative spaces.