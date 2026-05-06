ABS Appoints Rear Admiral Ronald J. Rábago

[By: ABS]

ABS has appointed U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral (Retired) Ronald J. Rábago as Senior Vice President of Government Services, further strengthening its leadership in support of government maritime programs worldwide.

“Admiral Rábago brings exceptional government and industry experience that will further enhance the support we provide to our government clients in the U.S. and around the world,” said John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO. “His leadership and deep expertise across shipbuilding, acquisition and fleet lifecycle management as well as marine safety, security and environmental protection for the maritime industry directly support ABS’ mission and long?term strategic priorities.”

In his role, Rábago will work closely with U.S. and international government stakeholders, supporting integrated ABS services across their fleets as well as industry stakeholders in the development of the maritime industry.

“I am pleased to join ABS at a time of significant change and opportunity across government maritime programs,” said Rábago. “ABS’ technical excellence and global reach make it uniquely positioned to help governments rapidly meet evolving mission and capability needs as well as broader maritime industrial base development.”

Rábago retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as Assistant Commandant for Engineering and Logistics and Chief Engineer, following more than three decades of service. He has since held senior executive roles in the maritime and shipbuilding industry.