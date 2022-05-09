ABB Publishes ABB Review Focused on Digital Solutions

ABB today released the 2/2022 edition of ABB Review, the company’s technical journal. ABB Review has been in continuous publication since 1914, making it one of the longest-running corporate journals of any kind. A perennial source of technical inspiration and education, ABB Review presents some of the company’s most cutting-edge innovations across scientific and technological domains in a raft of commercial and industrial contexts, setting out the unique point of view of ABB researchers, engineers and technicians on key technology trends and topics. Recent editions have covered subjects like logistics, assets and connectivity and machines with intelligence.

The new issue focuses squarely on the ABB Ability portfolio of solutions, a collection of more than 170 industrial IoT offerings from ABB serving commercial and industrial customers in a wide range of settings. Combining software innovation with connectivity, ABB Ability helps the company’s customers to undertake billions of better decisions across the enterprise to drive greater productivity, enhance agility and lower emissions. Some of the stories in the new edition of the journal touch on the role of the industrial IoT in empowering improved marine navigation, water management, asset performance management and energy efficiency.

“I am pleased that this quarter’s edition of ABB Review is dedicated to all things ABB Ability,” writes ABB CEO Björn Rosengren in the issue’s opening pages. “Whether it’s enabling more autonomous operations in oceangoing vessels, tapping into the potential of digital switchgear and real-time energy management, or using machine learning and edge-based analytics to optimize performance in asset-intensive industries, ABB Ability solutions are powering new ways to work for safer, smarter and more sustainable operations.”

Though ABB Review is one of the longest-running corporate technical magazines in the world, it continues to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of its broad readership. For example, a few years ago, the Review’s editorial staff freshened the look of the journal with a more reader-friendly presentation of stories, engaging graphics and strong visuals. Now the team is again looking at how the needs and preferences of today’s readership have changed. Do they want to receive ABB Review more frequently? Do they prefer to read it online or in print form? Are there any topics in which readers are especially interested? To better understand this evolving landscape, readers are invited to complete a short survey that can help steer editorial decisions for future issues of ABB Review.

