AAPA Emphasizes Port Infrastructure Needs in Letter to USDOT

[By: American Association of Port Authorities]

Today, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) submitted official comments in response to a U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Request for Information (RFI) ahead of the upcoming federal surface transportation reauthorization (STR) legislation that Congress is set to develop.

In the comments, Cary S. Davis, AAPA President and CEO, emphasized that, “Infrastructure takes time to build. It cannot be expanded or contracted rapidly in response to crises or market trends. It is therefore critical to set up our ports for success with ample funding to prepare the American maritime industrial base to compete and win in a world marked by intense global competition and economic pressures.”

One of AAPA’s top priorities for the next STR is an advanced appropriation of $10.9 billion over five years for the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP). This figure has already been shared with Congress and represents the total funding ports have applied for over the last five years of PIDP applications. Not only is PIDP in line with the Trump Administration’s big picture goal of restoring the maritime industry, but it also unlocks non-federal investment in port infrastructure. On average, for every dollar ports apply for from PIDP, they match that application with a dollar of state, local, or private investment to match every Federal dollar of project costs.

Other AAPA priorities outlined in the comments include:

Equitable funding for ports alongside other modes; Directing more formula funding to build port infrastructure; More reasonable Build America, Buy America (BABA) regulations; and Permitting reform.

Read AAPA’s one-pager on the industry’s STR requests already submitted to Congress here.

Read AAPA’s full comments here.