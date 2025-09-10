AAPA Continues Push to Expand Counter-UAS Authorities

[By: American Association of Port Authorities]

The American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) sent a letter last week to House Transportation and Infrastructure (T&I) Committee leaders, urging bipartisan action to expand federal counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) authorities and to ensure seaports are explicitly eligible for any pilot program. The letter was addressed to Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO), Aviation Subcommittee Chairman Troy Nehls (R-TX), and Ranking Member Rick Larsen (D-WA).

In the letter, AAPA President and CEO Cary S. Davis wrote, "Understanding that implementation will rely on partnership with SLTT law enforcement, we respectfully request that seaports be explicitly recognized as potential sites for pilot deployment, especially given their DHS-designated status as critical infrastructure."

Ports facilitate over 70 percent of U.S. trade and sustain more than 31 million jobs. Still, they face increasing threats from unauthorized drones flying over hazardous storage areas, sensitive perimeters, and critical operations. Several ports have reported incidents that disrupted activity and posed safety risks. Despite these threats, ports lack the legal authority and technical resources to respond in real-time.

In the letter, AAPA:

Expressed strong support for bipartisan counter-UAS legislation, including the reintroduction of the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act.

Called for explicit inclusion of seaports in the pilot program, consistent with their DHS-designated status as critical infrastructure and aligned with Executive Order 14305 on protecting U.S. airspace.

Encouraged legislative clarity, distinguishing detection technologies from active mitigation, enabling ports to develop lawful layered defense strategies.

AAPA is actively engaged with Congress, in coordination with its Security Committee and Board of Directors, to ensure ports are recognized as critical partners in national airspace security. The letter received positive feedback from professional staff, who noted the importance of industry support and clear operational use cases as the bill text is refined.

AAPA will continue to advocate that ports be included in any expanded pilot program and provide technical assistance to policymakers shaping this legislation.

Read the full letter from AAPA here.