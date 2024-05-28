Video: USCG Aids Supply Ship Taking on Water in the Caribbean

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted an offshore supply ship named Sea Falcon that reported it was taking on water while sailing in the Caribbean. When the call was received, the master declared an emergency reporting that the pumps on his vessel were not able to keep up with the ingress of water.

The Sea Falcon, built in 1980, is a 121-foot (37-meter) supply vessel that is operating in the Caribbean. When the vessel, which is registered in Vanuatu, called for assistance it reported that there were four people aboard. It was carrying two vehicles, construction materials, glass, and a container filled with dry goods.

The vessel was approximately 22 nautical miles south of Puerto Rico when the call for assistance was received late on Friday, May 24. The Sea Falcon was traveling to Tortola, British Virgin Islands when the captain reported they discovered a crack in the vessel’s hull. The estimated rate of flooding the USCG reports was approximately 300 gallons per minute.

While calling for vessels in the area to assist, the USCG also dispatched an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter.

Reaching the vessel, the Coast Guard put a rescue swimmer aboard the Sea Falcon to assess the situation. The rescue swimmer confirmed approximately three inches of water in the engine room due to a three-inch crack in the vessel’s hull.

To aid with the situation, the Coast Guard lowered an additional pump to the vessel from the helicopter. They assisted in getting the pumping operation and the rescue swimmer confirmed the water level had decreased to about two inches before leaving the vessel.

The rescue swimmer was recovered by the aircrew and the Coast Guard helicopter returned to Air Station Borinquen. The Sea Falcon with the aid was able to continue to Tortola. She tied up at approximately 11:48 a.m. Saturday in the British Virgin Islands.