Video: MSC Container Ship Hits New Pier at Mundra Port

Last week, the container ship MSC Alexandra broke away from her moorings and hit a newly-built pier at a port in India, according to local media and bystander videos.

On Thursday, MSC Alexandra was moored at Mundra Port's CT3 terminal. During a sudden thunderstorm, winds picked up and the ship's mooring lines parted under the strain. The boxship drifted across the harbor and allided bow-first with a pier that was under construction. Workers ran from the waterfront ahead of the allision, and the container ship sounded her horn in warning.

The vessel MSC Alexandra broke free from her mooring lines at the Port of Mundra and went on to collide with a jetty under construction. pic.twitter.com/2r6u3BhC0k — PortHarcourt Sailor (@GodsgreatG) March 23, 2026

MSC Alexandra has been in the news previously. In 2016, the Iranian VLCC Dream II collided with MSC Alexandra at a position in the Singapore Strait. Dream II's bow struck the Alexandra's port quarter, damaging the boxship and sending ten containers over the side. Imagery from the scene showed extensive damage to Alexandra's hull at the port quarter, above the waterline.

Collision damage to MSC Alexandra after impact with Dream II, 2016 (Image courtesy Rob Perkins / X)

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In May 2024, Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have launched an attack on MSC Alexandra, but no evidence of impact or damage was forthcoming.

The MSC Alexandra's rotation typically takes her through the Strait of Hormuz to Jebel Ali. That option is now off-limits due to hostilities in the Gulf region. As of Monday, the ship was still at anchor outside of Mundra Port.