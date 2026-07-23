Video: Chinese Again Use Water Cannons on Philippine Coast Guard Vessel

The confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels continued near the disputed shoals that China has attempted to claim under its sovereign rights. The latest incident came on Thursday, July 23, and when shown the videos, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the incidents “disturbing.”

A spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard, Jay Tarriela, asserted that the Philippines was on a regular resupply mission to the fishermen who frequent the waters around Scarborough Shoal. He asserted that the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources had deployed eight vessels as part of a mission to deliver food packages and fuel subsidies to the fishermen.

Tarriela described the Chinese response as “illegal, coercive, and aggressive.” He asserted that a China Coast Guard vessel came within 50 meters of the bow of the BRP Datu Dumangsil at approximately 5:54 am local time. About 30 minutes later, he says the China Coast Guard vessel turned on its water cannon and hit the Philippine vessel. The report says the assault on the Filipino vessel continued for more than two minutes. Another China Coast Guard vessel was accused of executing a dangerous maneuver, crossing approximately 500 meters ahead of the bow of another Filipino vessel, BRP Datu Paiburong.

They are also reporting that the Chinese challenged by radio a Philippine Coast Guard Cessna aircraft, which was conducting an overflight of the region.

PCG AND BFAR SUSTAIN FUEL SUBSIDY MISSION FOR FILIPINO FISHERFOLK AT BAJO DE MASINLOC DESPITE CHINA COAST GUARD WATER CANNON AND DANGEROUS MANEUVERS



The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) deployed vessels in support of the… pic.twitter.com/NFMMpyg5zI — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) July 23, 2026

A spokesperson for the China Coast Guard quickly responded, saying they had taken “actions to drive away” two Philippine government vessels. They called the actions “professional, standard-compliant, legitimate, and lawful.” China asserted that it will continue to “carry out law enforcement activities in the waters” around the shoals.

The Philippine Coast Guard reports it was able to complete the resupply mission to the fishermen without injuries. However, it said that nine China Coast Guard vessels and one from the Chinese Maritime Militia remain in the area around the shoals.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Manila attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting. Describing the actions as “disturbing,” he reaffirmed Washington’s defense commitments to the Philippines. The U.S. State Department, in its statement, called the Chinese actions “dangerous and provocative.”

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The Philippines reported it was able to complete the resupply mission without injuries. It regularly carries out these missions, and after a similar confrontation in 2024, China and the Philippines had agreed to de-escalate some of the tensions and a protocol for the supply missions. The Philippines cites the 2016 Arbitration Award as legal confirmation of its international rights while asserting that fishing has been conducted in the area for many years.

Today’s incident comes as tensions have already been running high in the region. On Monday, China and the Philippines had another altercation near Second Thomas Shoal. The Philippines reported that one of its sailors was injured after being struck with a baton by Chinese sailors on a China Coast Guard vessel.

