USCG Commissions Cutter Dedicated to 9/11 Hero

The U.S. Coast Guard joined the ceremonies around the United States remembering the heroes of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, completing the commissioning of the second of two Fast Response cutters dedicated to members of the Coast Guard who were among the first responders at New York’s World Trade Center. The Fast Response Cutter Jeffrey Palazzo (WPC 1163) was commissioned in New York Harbor on September 12, before the vessel deploys to Guam.

The cutter is the 63rd ship of the Sentinel-class Fast Response Cutter class, which is being used to replace the 1980s Island class 110-foot patrol boats. The vessels are being built by Bollinger Shipyards in Mississippi and deployed around the continental United States, in Puerto Rico, Bahrain, and Guam. Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished themselves in the line of duty.

USCG flyover during the ceremony to commission the newest Fast Response Cutter (Allan Jordan - The Maritime Executive)