Ukraine Renews Drone Attacks on Sevastopol

The Russian-occupied port of Sevastopol, Crimea has come under renewed attack by Ukraine's drone forces after a monthslong lull.

Three loud and heavy explosions were reported in Kozacha Bay late Monday night, and citizen journalists said that a large fire was burning in the area. Both aerial and maritime drone attacks were reported.

Sevastopol's Russian-backed governor, Mikhail Razvozhaev, told state media that two Ukrainian aerial drones had been shot down over the Black Sea. He did not confirm local reports of large blasts.

Kozacha Bay is located five miles southwest of the main harbor, which is more heavily protected by barriers and shore defenses. The bay is home to a large fuel depot, which Ukrainian forces targeted in April 2023. That attack was successful, resulting in a "level 4" fire and a major regional response. Three months later, Ukrainian forces hit and detonated a large munitions depot in the same area.

Ukraine's suicide drone boats and guided missile strikes have been successful enough to drive most of the Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol. After losing corvettes, amphibs, missile boats, an attack sub and even a cruiser, the Russian Navy has largely withdrawn from the western half of the Black Sea and has concentrated its remaining forces in the relative safety of Novorossiysk, a port on the sea's northeastern corner.