U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Dozens From Flooding in Alaskan Villages

After devastating winds and seas from the last remnants of Typhoon Halong swept through the Bering Sea, the U.S. Coast Guard and state agencies are conducting a large-scale SAR operation in two remote villages near Bethel, Alaska.

The typhoon brought hurricane-force winds and gusts over 100 miles an hour to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, according to the state of Alaska's emergency management division. The small towns of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok were in the midst of it and sustained extensive damage from flooding, winds and flying debris. Both experienced storm surge of more than six feet above the high tide line. At least eight homes were pushed off their foundations by the force of the elements in Kipnuk, the Alaska State Troopers reported.

Coast Guard airmen out of Air Station Kodiak pulled 18 survivors to safety in the village of Kwigillingok and 16 more in Kipnuk. Between all federal, state and local responders, a total of 51 people and two dogs have been rescued from the area. All were retrieved and delivered in stable condition, but three residents from Kwigillingok remain missing. One aircrew conducted a broad search for the missing on Sunday and began again at first light on Monday morning; the effort continues, the Coast Guard said. The service is moving supplies, personnel and assets to Bethel in order to be able to mount an extended search.

“Preservation of life is our top priority,” said Capt. Christopher Culpepper, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Western Alaska and U.S. Arctic. “The Coast Guard remains closely connected to the State Emergency Operations Center in full support of combined rescue and response operations alongside State Troopers, National Guard, and various additional agencies.”

In addition to aircrews out of Kodiak, the cutter Kimball is in the area and assisting in the search using its unmanned aerial vehicle. Kimball's crew is also helping out with logistics.

Kipnuk is built on permafrost and has been subsiding as the terrain melts underneath, an issue that affects many northern Alaskan communities. The village was already vulnerable to river flooding and residents were faced with the possibility of having to relocate the town. To help stave off flooding, Kipnuk was awarded $20 million in EPA Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grant funds last year to build a protective rock barrier next to the river. The grant was suspended this year amidst federal cutbacks on climate and DEI programs, according to Floodlight.