Turkish Companies Suspend Shipping to Russia Citing Increased Dangers

Two of Turkey’s leading shipping companies, Akkon Lines and Arka, have suspended their services to all Russian ports, citing the increased dangers. The move comes after the Turkish-owned containership RMS Teams was struck in Novorossysk and has now been declared a total constructive loss.

Turkish shipping has suffered heavy casualties in the Black Sea as it attempted to maintain trade with Ukraine and Russia. Media reports are citing comments from Deniz Tas?mac?l?g?, chairman of the board of directors of Turkish company Transbosphor, who estimated Turkish losses at $20 billion due to the attacks over the past three months and the loss of trade.

Akkon Lines, which is reported to be Turkey’s largest regional operator, had begun redirecting cargo from Novorossiysk to St. Petersburg earlier in August. The Moscow Times, however, says it was adding charges of up to $2,500 per container while others were adding risk surcharges of $1,000 per container.

The line was also reported to be working with Russia’s Fesco, which had lost its containership Yanina on August 1 to an attack in the Black Sea. Shippers reportedly were using Akkon as an alternate.

Akkon’s vessel, RMS Team, was docked in Novorossiysk on August 21 when it was struck by a drone. The ship was heavily damaged, and the crew evacuated into the port. Video has now surfaced showing the extent of the damage, with the report that the ship was declared a total constructive loss. Built in 2004, the 13,000 dwt vessel had been sailing under Turkish ownership and the Barbados flag since May 2023. It had a container capacity of 1,096 TEUs.

Up close view on the damage to the RMS Team container ship following the drone attack near the Russian port of Novorossiysk. https://t.co/e0Bt5MsnLH pic.twitter.com/ky0hITdxFF — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) August 31, 2026

The Moscow Times reports it saw a new customer memorandum sent out at the end of last week by Akkon announcing it has decided to suspend all service to all Russian ports, including St. Petersburg. The company says it concluded that further escalation poses increased risks to the crew, vessel, and cargo. It advised that any cargo currently in the system will be returned to its port of origin or shipping destination. However, one ship heading to St. Petersburg, which was in the Baltic, may be diverting to Lithuania to offload boxes shipped to St. Petersburg instead of taking them back to Turkey.

Akkon’s decision follows a similar move by the Turkish carrier Arkas, according to a freight forwarding company. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company also recently announced that it was suspending its service to Novorossysk after one of its vessels was struck.

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Carriers sailing to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, including Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, also announced a suspension of their services last mont has the Russian attacks intensified on the ports.

Turkish diplomats continue to push for a moratorium on attacking commercial shipping in the Black Sea. They report they have presented several proposals to Russia and Ukraine and continue to try to find a solution to stop the violence and protect seafarers. Turkey played a key role in 2022’s opening of the first grain corridor, and it hopes to duplicate its efforts to mediate a new agreement. Until then, shippers are saying the loss of the Turkish route makes it increasingly difficult to deliver cargo into both countries.

