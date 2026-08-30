Turkish Commandos Retake Cargo Ship Killing 14 Somali Pirates

Turkish commandos working from a frigate off the coast of Somalia retook the cargo ship Lutuf, which had been seized nearly two weeks ago by Somali pirates. In a statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Defense, they confirmed that the ship had been transporting supplies to the TURKSOM Military Base in Somalia when it was targeted by pirates.

In an operation that lasted 10 days, the Turkish Navy, working with Somali forces, had been closely monitoring the vessel. The Ministry said the ship was retaken on Saturday morning, August 29, after rejecting ransom demands by the pirates. Unconfirmed media reports said the pirates had initially demanded $10 million, but it was later lowered to $2 million.

There had been reports from Somalia of several earlier skirmishes with the pirates. The media said between four and six pirates were killed when they left the cargo ship in a small boat to resupply. The cargo ship was reportedly then placed in a full lockdown by the pirates. The crew of the Lutuf consisted of 10 members: six Indian nationals, one Turkish national, one Georgian, and two Serbian security guards.

Pirate on the bridge of the Turkish cargo ship (TC Defense)

The 1,400-dwt Lutuf, built in 1995 and operating under the flag of Cameroon, was seized by pirates in the Indian Ocean waters on Monday, August 17, approximately 4.5 nautical miles south of Maraya on the southern coast of Somalia. According to the information, at least eight pirates boarded the ship and took control.

“The forces have taken full control of MV Lutuf, which has now safely resumed its voyage,” said the Somali authorities. “Acts of piracy are serious criminal offences carrying severe penalties. The Ministry warns those involved, their backers and anyone who supports or condones such acts that they will be held accountable and brought to justice.”

Somali pirates are thought to be still holding four more ships that have been seized since April. Countries including Egypt and Pakistan have been pressuring for a diplomatic solution to release their citizens who are among the kidnapped crewmembers. Pakistani officials had said that because the ships are tankers, it would be too dangerous to attempt to retake the vessels by force.

Location of piracy incidents between January 2025 and July 2026 (MSICO report)

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Since the beginning of the year, 15 ships have been seized or attacked by pirates, developments that are renewing concern about maritime security in the region that is critical to international trade. Analysts have suggested the pirates were emboldened by the instability in the region, encouraged by the increased cost of oil, and possibly receiving direct support from the Houthis in Yemen.

Turkey’s direct involvement in the operation to free Lutuf demonstrates Ankara’s determination to protect its growing interests in Somalia, which include maritime, military, energy, and infrastructure among others. As part of its deepening involvement, Turkey has deployed the navy ships TCG Kemalreis and TCG Yzb to the Horn of Africa to combat piracy and protect maritime routes linking the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Indian Ocean.

