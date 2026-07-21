Turkey’s First Domestically-Built LNG and Largest Containership Sails on MV

Turkey’s first domestically built LNG-fueled containership, which is also the largest ever built in Turkey, entered service last week. It is operating for a family-owned company, Turkon Line, and is part of an expansion strategy for the carrier.

The company was launched in 1997 and today maintains services to the United States, Northern Europe, and India. Its website shows a total of seven containerships ranging in age from having been built in 1996 to 2012. The vessels range in size, with two over 30,000 dwt, four approximately 26,000 dwt, and smaller 12,200 dwt vessels.

The new ship, named Ka?if Kalkavan, is the first of two vessels the company is building and marks a significant milestone in its long-term growth strategy. With a capacity of 4,400 TEU, including 600 reefer slots, the company points out that the two new vessels will increase its capacity by 50 percent.

The ships are being built at the Sedef Shipyard in Turkey, which has been part of Turkon Holdings since 2000. The company highlights that the vessels were designed in Turkey and are being built entirely with Turkish capital. They measure approximately 200 meters (656 feet) with a service speed of 18 knots.

The ships are using advanced technologies, including being designed to be capable of using five different fuels. While they will primarily sail on LNG, they are also capable of operating on marine gas oil, heavy fuel oil, very-low-sulfur fuel oil, and ultra-low-sulfur fuel oil. The ship is also equipped with selective catalytic reduction and scrubber systems to manage nitrogen oxide and sulfur emissions.

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It notes that through the introduction of the ships, it will expand capacity and be able to offer customers a more reliable service. The first ship, Ka?if Kalkavan, departed on its maiden voyage on July 17 and is making its first port calls in Turkey.

It is being deployed on the company’s route to western India. Management notes that the India service is quickly becoming one of the company’s most strategic routes. It makes calls in Turkey and Europe as well as the Red Sea region and India. They note it will also connect to the company’s routes to the East Coast of the United States.

