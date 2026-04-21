Trump Extends Ceasefire With Iran Indefinitely

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will extend its ceasefire with Iran without an end date, suspending his pledges to attack Iranian civilian infrastructure unless Tehran reached terms to end the seven-week conflict. As recently as this morning, the president warned that he was unwilling to extend the ceasefire and had said that he would "expect to be bombing" if the deadline passed without an agreement.

Citing apparent leadership divisions within Iran, Trump said that he would abide by a request from the Pakistani intermediaries who are brokering the talks, and would "extend the ceasefire until such time as [Iran's] proposal is submitted and discussions are concluded." The sudden reversal comes after weeks of dire threats from the White House, including controversial pledges to attack civilian bridges and powerplants within Iran.

Earlier in the day, multiple reports indicated that Iran's supreme leader had suspended plans to send a delegation to Islamabad to meet with American representatives, effectively scuttling the odds of a peace agreement before the deadline for the ceasefire's expiration. The lack of progress on talks left the administration with the choice of following through on its pledge to resume bombardment, incurring economic and political costs at home, or reversing course on its previous threats.

Trump plans to continue the U.S. blockade on Iranian shipping, a major sticking point for Tehran. So far, the naval cordon has been successful in obstructing (if not fully halting) commercial traffic to and from Iranian seaports. The U.S. Navy is enforcing the cordon with a distant blockade strategy, interfering with Iran's traffic in the Gulf of Oman and conducting selective interdictions in far-flung waters.

"Iran is unlikely to enter negotiations as long as the naval blockade remains in place, nor is it expected to concede to the administration’s demands under current pressure," said Danny Citrinowicz, former Iran chief analyst for Israeli Defense Intelligence. "For now, at least this is still better than escalation without a clear endgame. The [Pakistani] mediators have bought time, but without greater U.S. flexibility, diplomacy is unlikely to move forward, especially as Iran shows no willingness to retreat."

Iran says that the naval cordon prohibits further talks until lifted. Tehran's leadership signaled Tuesday that it might resume hostilities if the blockade continued.

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"Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire. Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation. Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying," said foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in a statement Tuesday.

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains fluid. Early Wednesday, a container ship operating near the center of the strait - about 15 nm off the Musundam Peninsula - reported that it had been attacked by an IRGC attack boat, without warning or VHF hails. The bridge sustained heavy damage, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).