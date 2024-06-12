Tesla Battery Storage System to be Installed by Ørsted at UK Wind Farm

Ørsted has taken the final investment decision on a battery energy storage system which will be one of the largest so far deployed in Europe. It will be associated with the Hornsea 3 project which with an expected capacity of 2.9 GW is billed as the world’s single largest offshore wind farm.

The Tesla battery energy storage system will be installed on the same site as the onshore converter station for Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in Swardeston, near Norwich, Norfolk, in the eastern part of England. According to the company, it will provide stability to the UK energy supply and reduce price volatility.

“The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it’s really needed, thereby maximizing the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers,” said Duncan Clark, Head of UK & Ireland for Ørsted.

The storage system will have a capacity of 600 MWh (and a 300 MW power rating), equivalent to the daily energy use of 80,000 UK homes. When it is windy and sunny, so that electricity generation exceeds demand, the battery will store the excess so it can be discharged later to help balance the grid. The system is designed to reduce price volatility for consumers as it will make more power available, including during peak periods, when energy is traditionally more expensive. It will also result in UK energy systems being easier to manage by helping smooth out the variations between supply and demand.

With the battery energy storage system, Ørsted reports it is investing in a grid-balancing technology which is a natural add-on to its offshore wind power generation business and will provide complementary services and revenue profile while supporting the continued build-out of the UK’s renewable energy infrastructure.

Ørsted currently has a total of 660 MW (1,850 MWh) storage projects in operation or under construction in the UK and US including the project announced today. When complete, the battery energy storage system for Hornsea 3 will be one of the largest in Europe. It is expected to be operational by the end of 2026. In addition, Ørsted reports it is developing a storage opportunity pipeline of more than 2 GW across the UK, Ireland, and the U.S.

The company took the final investment decision (FID) for Hornsea 3 at the end of 2023. It will be Ørsted’s third gigawatt-scale project in the Hornsea zone following Hornsea 1 (1.2 GW) and Hornsea 2 (1.3 GW), which are already being operated out of Ørsted’s operations and maintenance hub in Grimsby.

Ørsted was awarded a contract for difference (CfD) for Hornsea 3 in July 2022. Hornsea 3 will be located about 100 miles off the Yorkshire coast and will employ Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines, which have a capacity of 14 MW excluding power boost. The project will make up a more than 5 GW wind zone making it the world’s largest operating offshore wind zone. The Hornsea zone will also include Ørsted’s Hornsea 4 project, which could have a capacity of up to 2.6 GW.

