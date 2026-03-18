Tankers Appear Cuba Bound as Russia Vows Support Against External Pressure

Days after Cuba suffered one of its worst electrical blackouts due in part to the U.S. energy blockade of the island, two tankers carrying Russian energy products appear to be heading to the island. At the same time, Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a new statement saying it will “provide Cuba with the necessary support, including material support.”

The energy crisis on the island has been growing since the United States intervened in Venezuela and stopped its energy exports to Cuba. Mexico, which had been supporting Cuba, also stopped energy deliveries under the threat of new tariffs from the United States.

Donald Trump is again focusing on Cuba after having ordered an energy embargo since the beginning of the year. The U.S. appears to have intimidated several tankers that were bound for Cuba after seizing one tanker coming from Venezuela in December. Cuba’s last acknowledged large fuel delivery was on January 9, although one or two small tankers appeared to reach the island, but it was unclear if they were laden. Cuba only produces about 40 percent of its energy needs and relies on imports.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry, in its statement released on March 18, expressed “deep concern about the escalating tensions surrounding Cuba and the growing external pressure.” It calls it an “artificially created atmosphere of confrontation,” while reaffirming its unwavering solidarity with Cuba.

The statement came after Trump, speaking at the White House on Tuesday, told reporters he would “have the honor of taking Cuba” and that he could “do anything I want with it.” In the same session, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed to the failed leadership of Cuba’s government, calling for change. Cuba has admitted to talks with the United States and this week said it was opening the island to more foreign investment.

Russia responded to Trump’s statements indirectly by referring to “blatant interference.” It pointed to the long-standing U.S. trade, economic, and financial embargoes.

Last month, sources said the Hong Kong-registered product tanker Sea Horse (27,186 dwt) appeared to be heading toward Cuba after loading Russian gas. It mysteriously stopped and held position, not approaching the island. LSEG ship tracking told Reuters the ship appears to have resumed its course toward Cuba.

Maritime intelligence company TankerTrackers.com told the Financial Times it estimates the Sea Horse has 27,000 tonnes of Russian gas and could reach Cuba by Monday, March 23. It also reports that the Russian-flagged crude oil tanker Anatoly Kolodkin (118,316 dwt), carrying 100,000 metric tons of crude, could arrive at Cuba on April 4.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Intelligence provider Kpler also says the two vessels are carrying Russian gas and oil and appear headed toward Cuba. All told, it would be about 730,000 barrels of fuel, which the Financial Times calls a “significant lifeline,” while noting it is only a small part of the island’s needs.

Cuba’s 10 to 11 million residents are anxious for some relief. Reports said not only were they living without power on Monday into Tuesday, but it also impacted water supplies and food. Without electricity, they could not run water pumps and refrigerate food. There are already restrictions on the fuel supply in Cuba, impacting daily life.

