Video: One Person Killed and Two Survive as US Strikes Suspected Drug Boat

After a possible lull in the strikes against suspected drug smugglers, or in reporting the strikes, U.S. forces confirmed another strike in the Eastern Pacific. The U.S. also reported an interception and arrests in another case, showing the mixed use of tactics in the efforts to slow drug smuggling.

U.S. Southern Command reported the latest strike, saying it took place on May 26 in the Eastern Pacific. The accompanying video shows a lone motorboat speeding along when it is struck and explodes. Two areas of burning debris are seen, with Southern Command saying one person was killed.

They also said there were two survivors after the attack. They said the U.S. Coast Guard was immediately notified to begin a search and rescue operation for the survivors. There was no indication if anyone was recovered.

On May 26, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking… pic.twitter.com/3TmhGECgYB — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) May 27, 2026

The report repeats the accusations from the Trump administration that the boats are operated by “designated terrorist organizations.” They repeated the assertions that intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route.

The Associated Press calculates that this brings it to approximately 50 strikes divided between the Caribbean and Pacific. The operation began in September 2025, and based on the various statements from Southern Command and the Pentagon, it is calculated that nearly 200 people have been killed.

???? OVER 1 TON COCAINE SEIZED ????

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba & @JIATFS, with @DEAHQ & Colombian partners, intercepted a Go-Fast vessel near Panama.

????Result: 1,153 kg of cocaine seized & 3 suspects detained! ?????

Together with @Southcom, we protect the homeland. ?????????#jiatfs pic.twitter.com/FKBYP5q8gU — Joint Interagency Task Force South (@jiatfs) May 26, 2026

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In a separate report, the Joint Interagency Task Force also announced an interception. The accompanying video shows the water being strafed, and then a Coast Guard or Navy launch intercepting a go-fast boat and arresting the people on board. The report said 1,153 kg of cocaine was seized. Three people were also detained in the operation, which also involved partners, including Colombia. The interception took place, they said, near Panama.

The administration has consistently asserted that the vessels being targeted are operated by the drug cartels, which it has labeled terrorist organizations. NPR, however, released interviews conducted in Ecuador with local fishermen. The assertion is that the U.S. is conducting indiscriminate attacks on boats offshore. Several fishermen in Ecuador tell NPR that U.S.-flagged vessels attacked them at sea and destroyed their fishing boats.

