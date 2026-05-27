South Korea Identifies Iranian Missile Components from Attack on HMM Ship



Officials in South Korea revealed the results of their investigation over the past two weeks into the attack on the HMM cargo ship Namu. The vessel was struck by two objects, which they initially said were unidentified flying projectiles but have now concluded were a version of Iranian anti-ship missiles.

The Namu (38,314 dwt) was struck on May 4 while it was anchored off the UAE port of Umm Al Quwain. There were 24 crewmembers who were not injured, but there was a fire in the engine room and a hole in the hull above the waterline. The statement describes the hole as measuring approximately 16.5 feet by 23 feet and shows clear indications of an external explosion. The ship was taken to Dubai for inspection and repairs.

South Korean officials said on Wednesday, May 27, that they have analyzed the pieces recovered by a team sent to Dubai to examine the ship. They found the engine from the missile, a warhead, explosives, and the airframe. The First Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Park Yoon-joo, told the audience that they believe it was an anti-ship missile from the Nour series developed in Iran.

The reported finding markings, which they presume are from an Iranian manufacturer. They said the engine was similar to an Iranian turbojet engine. The reports are that the first warhead that struck the ship did not detonate. They said during the briefing that the warhead was similar in shape to those on Iran’s Nour anti-ship missile.

They had previously reported, based on crew accounts and video footage, that the ship was struck by two flying objects about one minute apart. Both hit in the stern near the engine room. They now said the first one did not detonate but started a fire in the engine room. The second one exploded and caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Vice Minister Park, however, declined to blame a specific party for the attack. He said it was difficult, based on the current situation in Iran, to tell if it was the regular military, the Revolutionary Guard, or possibly one of the groups supported by Iran.

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However, the government has for the second time summoned the Iranian ambassador. It met with him earlier in the month, and after the meeting, the ambassador tried to claim Iran was not involved in the attack. The government said it will make a “strong protest” and present the evidence to the ambassador.

The government has been criticized for its cautious response to the attack. Donald Trump posted about the attack on social media, saying maybe it would convince South Korea to join the efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.