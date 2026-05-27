Peter Boerstling, Giangiuseppe Pili and Gary C. Kessler
Peter Boerstling studies at James Madison University, Intelligence Analysis Program, School of Integrated Sciences. Giangiuseppe Pili (PhD) is an Assistant Professor, James Madison University; Senior Associate Fellow, NATO Defence College; Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute; and Regional Director, International Association for Intelligence Education. Gary C. Kessler, Ph.D., is president of Gary Kessler Associates, providing maritime cybersecurity education, research, and consulting, and co-author of Maritime Cybersecurity: A Guide for Leaders and Managers, 2/e. He is also a retired professor of cybersecurity and on the advisory boards of Cydome and the CyberBoat Challenge.
Russia's "Syria Express" Convoys May Be Combining Multiple AIS Tricks
After withdrawing significant military assets from Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad at the end of 2024, Russia appears inte...