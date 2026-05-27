Peter Boerstling studies at James Madison University, Intelligence Analysis Program, School of Integrated Sciences. Giangiuseppe Pili (PhD) is an Assistant Professor, James Madison University; Senior Associate Fellow, NATO Defence College; Associate Fellow, Royal United Services Institute; and Regional Director, International Association for Intelligence Education. Gary C. Kessler, Ph.D., is president of Gary Kessler Associates, providing maritime cybersecurity education, research, and consulting, and co-author of Maritime Cybersecurity: A Guide for Leaders and Managers, 2/e. He is also a retired professor of cybersecurity and on the advisory boards of Cydome and the CyberBoat Challenge.