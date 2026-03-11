Two Tankers Burn Off Iraq After Suspected Drone Boat Strike

[Breaking] Two tankers have reportedly been hit by unknown projectiles in the Arabian Gulf, according to UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Two ships were reportedly struck at a position just south of Basrah, within Iraqi waters. Bystander video from a nearby vessel suggests that they were adjacent to each other and potentially engaged in an STS transfer at the time of impact. The video shows a spreading pool of burning oil surrounding the vessels.

Iraqi authorities identified the vessels as the LR1 tankers Zefyros and Safesea Vishnu. The former is Greek-owned, and the latter is operated by an Indian-linked, U.S.-based shipping company with offices in New Jersey. One was carrying a cargo of gas condensate from the Basrah Gas Company, an Iraqi JV company part-owned by Shell, according to local Shafaq News.

JUST IN - American owned oil tanker struck by explosive drone boats near Iraqi waters, preliminary reports indicate — TankerTrackers pic.twitter.com/Tpu1tXje6u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 11, 2026

Iraqi channels are now reporting that “multiple tankers” are burning in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Basra, following a coordinated attack by Iran. pic.twitter.com/do46R7soz8 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 11, 2026

Iraqi Lt. General Saad Maan told Al-Iraqiya News that the attack was an act of sabotage and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. Six response vessels were dispatched to rescue the survivors from the two tankers, he said.

According to Lt. Gen. Maan, the body of one deceased seafarer was recovered. Local reports indicate that some of the survivors were injured; assessments were still in progress Thursday morning.

The fire has since been extinguished by Iraqi first responders, according to local reports.

Iraqi firefighters and port authorities have managed to control and extinguish the fire onboard two oil tankers targeted earlier tonight off the coast of Basra, identified as the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T SAFESEA VISHNU and Malta-flagged M/T ZEFYROS, who were struck by a… pic.twitter.com/BUbqdobEeI — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 12, 2026

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Iraqi authorities say that early signs point to a drone-boat attack. The strike would align with a pattern of Iranian attacks on merchant shipping in the Arabian Gulf; more than a dozen vessels have been hit since February 28, and the number continues to rise.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information comes in.