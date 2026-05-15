Photos: Seychelles Sinks Decommissioned Patrol Boat for Artificial Reef



Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, is hoping to attract more tourists to its shores after repurposing a decommissioned patrol ship as an artificial reef and underwater diving site. After serving the country’s Coast Guard for two decades, the PS Topaz patrol boat was intentionally sunk after its decommissioning on May 9, a decision that is expected to support ocean life and sustainable tourism.

The PS Topaz was originally built as a Trinkat-class fast attack craft that was operated by the Indian Navy as INS Tarmugli (T64). In 2005, the Indian government gifted the boat to the Seychelles Coast Guard as part of initiatives to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and work together to ensure the safety of the region’s vast waters. In 2019, the vessel underwent a major refit in India that involved upgrades to its systems, including being fitted with updated navigation, communication, and weaponry equipment to enhance performance.

The vessel was 46 meters (151 feet) in length. She was fast, with a top speed of 30 knots, and carried a crew of 33. She was one of four vessels in the Trinkat-class fast attack crafts built for the Indian Navy.

During its 20 years of service in Seychelles, the vessel was deployed across a broad range of maritime operations, including counter-piracy missions, anti-narcotics patrols, and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

PS Topaz was active for 21 years with the Seychelles Defence Forces

It was, however, during the height of the piracy crisis in the Indian Ocean waters between 2008 and 2010 that PS Topaz earned her place in history. During the crisis, which was instigated by Somali pirates targeting commercial ships, the patrol boat and her crews played central roles in repelling pirate attacks, contributing to the liberation of both local and foreign fishermen. The vessel’s last major and most notable operation was in January 2024, when she was deployed in a hostage rescue operation.

On May 9, PS Topaz was decommissioned as part of Seychelles’ 50th Jubilee Independence anniversary celebrations. The vessel’s decommissioning was incorporated into the program in recognition of her roles in protecting and safeguarding the country’s waters. Soon after, the boat was sunk to continue serving as an artificial reef and a diving site, ultimately contributing to the country’s critical tourism industry.

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Tourism remains the key economic pillar for the archipelago of 115 islands, contributing about 46.6 percent of gross domestic product. Last year, the country recorded nearly 400,000 tourist arrivals, with Europe being the main source market, followed by Asia and Africa.

The PS Topaz was not the only vessel that the Indian government has gifted to Seychelles. There have been others, including her sister ship in 2014 which is now PS Constant, as well as PS Zoroaster in 2021, and PB Boudeuse in 2025. India also gifted the country two Dornier aircraft in 2013 and 2018.