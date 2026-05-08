Spain Plans Rigorous Quarantine for Hantavirus Cruise Passengers

The expedition cruise ship Hondius is under way for the Canary Islands, where she expects to disembark passengers and crewmembers under an exceedingly rare circumstance: an outbreak of hantavirus, normally spread by rats but - in this case - transmissible between people. Before the ship arrives, health officials in the EU are scrambling to arrange quarantine and treatment protocols to minimize the chances of further spread.

The "Andes" strain of the virus is known to circulate in Argentina, and the passengers on this voyage boarded in Ushuaia, a hub for expedition cruising at the country's southernmost tip. Out of 150 people on board, three have died and five more have displayed symptoms of the disease, according to the latest update from the World Health Organization. This strain of the virus attacks the respiratory system, inhibiting breathing and often leading to death. The point of origin of a hantavirus infection can be hard to trace, as the incubation period can be weeks long.

Spain is willing to receive the ship and grant port of refuge, but with strict conditions. On arrival, all of those disembarking will be transferred for mandatory quarantine at the Gómez Ulla Central Defense Hospital in Madrid. They will be confined to single rooms and checked regularly for signs of fever. No visitors will be allowed. To determine who is infected, each person will be administered a PCR test on arrival and once again seven days later.

In the event of a probable case - elevated temperature, breathing difficulty, vomiting, aches or other symptoms - the individual will be transferred to a negative pressure isolation room and tested again. If positive, they will be transferred to a high level isolation and treatment unit.

"The emotional well-being of those in quarantine will be ensured by maintaining electronic communication with their families and loved ones," Spain's health ministry said in a statement.

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While under way to the Canary Islands for disembarkation, several travel bloggers aboard the vessel have been posting regular updates, and the mood on board is reportedly calm. A passenger who happens to be an oncologist in his professional life is providing care, as the ship's doctor is among those who have fallen ill.

Former passengers told the New York Times that the Hondius is a well-kept vessel for serious expedition cruising, and maintains rigorous biosecurity protocols for shore excursions - a requirement for responsibly visiting the pristine and remote ecosystems its passengers seek out.

