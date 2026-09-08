U.S. Forces Destroy Drug-Runners' "Floating Gas Station" Off Ecuador
On Tuesday, U.S. Southern Command carried out a coordinated strike to destroy a "floating refueling station" for drug-running boats in the Eastern Pacific. In an operational shift, Southcom tasked resources to physically interdict the vessel and remove the crew; in more than 60 previous drug-related interdictions conducted under Southcom's chain of command, suspect vessels were destroyed by airstrike without an on-scene presence.
In a statement, Southcom said that the vessel involved in Tuesday's interdiction acted as a high-seas bunkering tanker for drug boats linked to the Los Choneros organization, a violent Ecuadorian gang with deep roots in the cocaine trade. In characteristically rough Eastern Pacific swells, a RIB boat with U.S. forces approached the suspect vessel, boarded it and took control. The suspects on board were disembarked into the RIB, then the vessel was destroyed.
"[Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere] continues to conduct precise and professional operations to dismantle the logistical networks fueling narco-trafficking," Southcom said in a statement.
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The vessel seen on scene is a San Antonio-class amphib, and a UH-1Y helicopter is visible in footage, indicating U.S. Marine Corps involvement.
U.S. anti-narcotics operations off Ecuador have come under scrutiny this year following the disappearance of multiple fishing vessels with no established links to narco-trafficking. The circumstances surrounding the disappearances include nearby drone sightings and an apparent government reluctance to conduct search and rescue, according to CFR fellow Will Freeman.