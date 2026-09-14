South Korean Containership Completes NSR Passage Arriving in UK in 21 Days

South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Panstar Group reported that the containership Panstar Arco has completed the first leg of its demonstration voyage on the Northern Sea Route, reaching the UK and Rotterdam. The vessel is now in Rotterdam, preparing for its return on a trip designed to demonstrate the opportunities and to collect critical data about the challenges of the passage through the Arctic.

The passage took 21 days from Busan, South Korea, to Felixstowe in the UK and 22 days to Rotterdam. The ship is slightly behind the anticipated schedule, but reports are that it had no major problems in making the transit. After departing Busan on August 22, the vessel entered the Arctic on August 31 and cleared the western side of the passage on September 9. The total distance sailed from Busan to Rotterdam is approximately 13,000 km (nearly 8,100 miles) compared to a normal distance of 20,000 km (12,500 miles) on the route through the Suez Canal to Europe.

The 45,500 dwt containership was carrying 737 TEUs of cargo, including chemical products, used cars, and auto parts. Reports vary, saying there are between 100 and 200 empty TEUs also loaded. The ship has a capacity of 2,758 TEU, and the target had been for at least 1,300 TEU. Government officials are saying the shortfall was due to a short booking window and uncertainty surrounding the first voyage.