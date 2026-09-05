Smuggling-Boat Skipper Gets Five Years for Fatal Capsizing off San Diego

A Mexican national who was the skipper of a small boat that capsized during an immigrant-smuggling attempt at California's southern maritime boundary has been sentenced to a long term in prison. David Alfonso Barrera Nunes, 38, will serve 57 months for the deaths of five immigrants in the well-publicized casualty off San Diego.

On November 4, 2025, Nunes attempted to smuggle nine immigrants into the United States. The U.S. Border Patrol agents got notification of a small vessel that was crossing north from Mexico, heading towards Imperial Beach.

The agents went ahead with an attempt to intercept the vessel, but were unsuccessful due to dense fog that significantly limited visibility. Minutes later, the officers realized the boat had capsized and its occupants were in peril. Nunes was among the survivors and managed to swim, emerge from the water and run inland from the beach. Meanwhile, the officers conducted a search and found four bodies in the water. A fifth body washed up in the surf days later and was identified as the co-pilot of the vessel.

In April, Nunes admitted that he was the pilot of the small boat, which was equipped with a single outboard motor that experienced multiple failures during the voyage. The engine problems even ignited arguments between him and the passengers, who wanted him to return to Mexico. The skipper however refused and attempted to reach shore despite the engine problems.

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One of the engine failures occurred while the vessel was approaching the shoreline near Imperial Beach, and the loss of power caused the vessel to rotate and capsize some 200 yards from the coast. The boat did not have enough life jackets for everyone on board, and three passengers were trapped inside the boat when it capsized. They could not abandon ship on their own and were later rescued by the agents. Two of them were a grandfather and granddaughter.

“This case is a reminder that there is no harmless way to participate in human smuggling: If you choose to play a role, you will be held accountable for your actions,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon in a statement.