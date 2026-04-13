Singaporean Responders Put Out Container Fire on Evergreen Boxship

On Friday, Singaporean authorities responded to a fire aboard a container ship at the port of Singapore and successfully extinguished it, ending the potential for a serious casualty.

At about 1500 hours on Friday afternoon, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) was alerted to a fire on the boxship Ever Lenient at the PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal. A blaze involving cargo containers had broken out on board. The Singapore Civil Defense Force responded to the scene and led the marine firefighting response, with assistance from terminal operator PSA Singapore and the MPA.

The responders fought the fire overnight and eventually put out the blaze. All crew are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

Cooling operations continued afterwards to prevent the chance of a reflash, and the MPA maintained active surveillance of the scene using drones. Its patrol boat fleet maintained a safety zone around the casualty to give room for responders to work.

Port operations were not affected during the response operation, MPA said. An investigation into the circumstances of the casualty is under way.

Ever Lenient is a 2014-built boxship with a capacity of 9,500 TEU. She is flagged in the UK, and owned and operated by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corporation.

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Container fires are among the most serious safety issues facing the containerized-freight industry, and have caused substantial damage in recent years, including several total losses and multiple seafarer fatalities. Industry associations have pointed to the need to tighten up scrutiny of shippers' declaration of container contents - essential to minimize hazards - and to invest in onboard firefighting equipment and training.

Top image: Ever Lenient, 2024 (file image courtesy VesselFinder / Manuel Hernández Lafuente)