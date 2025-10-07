Shipping Backup as Belgian Pilots Stage Work Slowdown Over Pension Reform



The ports of Antwerp, Zeebrugge, and Ghent are all reporting building delays and a backlog of ships after the Belgian sea pilots’ association began a work slowdown to protest the government’s proposed pension reforms. It marks the latest in a series of strikes across Belgium during 2025 over the government's plans for financial reforms.

The pilots’ association is saying talks with the government stalled after a provisional deal was reached in the summer. Federal Pensions minister Jan Jambon and Flemish Ports minister Annick De Ridder said they were proceeding with the earlier agreement to conclude the talks by the end of November for a framework for an agreement.

The Professional Association of Pilots issued its notice of a job action due to start on Sunday, October 5, saying the government talks were not proceeding. The strike notice called for a work-to-rule action whereby the pilots limited their working hours to between 0800 and 1700 daily and maximized rest periods and office work. According to the Port of Antwerp Bruges, the reality is that pilots are only available starting at 1000 at the earliest and work stops by 1700.

A port spokesperson told the Belgian News Agency the impact would be “significant.” Belgium has approximately 300 maritime pilots responsible for the movement of ocean and inland shipping. Reports are that younger pilots could be facing up to a 45 percent decrease in their pensions under the proposed reforms. The association is also angered that their pensions are being treated differently than other salaried workers.

“This action will cause serious disruption to the resumption of shipping to and from Antwerp and Zeebrugge, with severe disruptions to arrivals and departures in the coming days,” the port warned.

Pilot services were suspended on Sunday due to weather conditions, but the impact of the work slowdown began to emerge on Monday, October 6.

Monday morning, the reports said there were 27 ships waiting in the North Sea for pilots so that they could proceed to Antwerp. An additional 24 ships were waiting at the dock in Antwerp for pilots so that they could depart.

The latest figures as of the afternoon on Tuesday, October 7, are that a total of 70 ships are now waiting. The number on the North Sea has grown to a total of 54, with 44 heading to Antwerp and smaller amounts for Zeebrugge and Ghent. A total of 15 ships were reported to be waiting to depart Antwerp.

Reports from the port authority are saying that there are 54 ships in Antwerp for which no pilot has been scheduled, and 32 vessels that are experiencing delays.

The ministers are urging the pilots to stop their action and return to the negotiations. The association said in its statement that it “regretted the situation and its impact on the nautical sector.” It, however, says it is waiting for a political response to its request for more negotiations.

A similar strike in the spring interrupted shipping. Farmers and truckers also staged strikes blocking the ports in ongoing reactions to the proposed financial reports. Belgium formed a coalition government at the beginning of 2025 following the June 2024 elections and months of partisan squabbling in part due to the country’s deficit spending. The government has called for reforms to social programs to address the financial challenges.